Few showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern province during the evening or night.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.