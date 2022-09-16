Few showers expected in some provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.