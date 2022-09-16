Few showers expected in some provinces and districts

Few showers expected in some provinces and districts

September 16, 2022   06:57 am

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to   Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)

IMF chief hopes to see Sri Lanka's public creditors quickly engaged (English)

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator (English)

Rajapaksa family enriched themselves at expense of Sri Lankan people  US Senator (English)

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress - report

India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress - report

Former COPE chairman questions irregularities in tender process to import LP gas

Former COPE chairman questions irregularities in tender process to import LP gas

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public

Colombo Lotus Tower now open for the public

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.09.15

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.09.15