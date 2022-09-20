Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (Sep. 20), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.