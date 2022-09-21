Several areas to receive few showers today

Several areas to receive few showers today

September 21, 2022   08:01 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota may be rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Four students injured in ragging incident at Peradeniya University (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism earnings in first 8 months of 2022 nears USD 900mn (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

Parliament approves resolution on 'National Council' without a vote (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)

President Ranil addresses Sri Lankan diaspora in UK (English)

India reiterates continued support for Sri Lanka through long-term investments (English)

India reiterates continued support for Sri Lanka through long-term investments (English)

Mahanayaka Theros write to President over electricity tariff hike

Mahanayaka Theros write to President over electricity tariff hike

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.20

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.20