Thundershowers expected in several provinces

September 25, 2022   08:13 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or north-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times.

