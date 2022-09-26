Showers expected in parts of the country

Showers expected in parts of the country

September 26, 2022   07:28 am

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts while showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces, according to the Department of Meteorlogy.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President to leave on official visit to Japan and Philippines (English)

President to leave on official visit to Japan and Philippines (English)

President to leave on official visit to Japan and Philippines (English)

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire (English)

16 students arrested over Ella forest fire (English)

China and Sri Lanka to speed up negotiation process and strive for early conclusion of FTA (English)

China and Sri Lanka to speed up negotiation process and strive for early conclusion of FTA (English)

Foreign Minister urges international community to support Sri Lankas political, social and economic reforms (English)

Foreign Minister urges international community to support Sri Lankas political, social and economic reforms (English)

Rice donated to low-income families at a temple in Pallebedda

Rice donated to low-income families at a temple in Pallebedda

Foreign Minister urges international community to support Sri Lanka's political, social and economic reforms

Foreign Minister urges international community to support Sri Lanka's political, social and economic reforms

President to leave on official visit to Japan and Philippines

President to leave on official visit to Japan and Philippines

Sajith slams politicians who voiced support for declaring high security zones

Sajith slams politicians who voiced support for declaring high security zones