Showers expected in parts of the country

A few showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts while showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces, according to the Department of Meteorlogy.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea area off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota may be rough at times.