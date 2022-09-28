Power cut schedule for tomorrow

September 28, 2022   06:23 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes for tomorrow (Sep 29).

Accordingly, the power cut tomorrow will be imposed as follows;

 

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW  -  One hour during daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during night.

Groups MNOXYZ -  Two hours and 30 minutes from 5.30 a.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Group CC -  Two hours and 30 minutes from 6.00 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Demand Management Schedule From 29.09.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

 

