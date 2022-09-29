Govt ordered to pay Rs 30 Mn to child disabled due to medical negligence

Govt ordered to pay Rs 30 Mn to child disabled due to medical negligence

September 29, 2022   06:01 pm

The Colombo District Court has ordered the government to pay a compensation of LKR 30 million to a disabled child, ruling that the disability was a result of the negligence of the doctors and the staff members of the Gampaha District Hospital.

The mother of the disabled girl had field the case against the Gampaha District Hospital and the Ministry of Health.

She claims that clinical negligence during the gestation period has left her daughter with permanent disability.

Attorney-at-Law Ravindranath Dabare appeared on behalf of the plaintiff while the Attorney General represented the defence.

Following a lengthy trial, the Colombo District Court ordered the government to pay a compensation to the tune of LKR 30 million over medical negligence.

