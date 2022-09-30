Rainfall expected to enhance in partis of the island

September 30, 2022   07:20 am

Showery condition is expected to enhance some extent in the south-western part of the island today and over the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.      

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the Island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough. The other sea areas around the Island will be rough at times.

There is a possibility of swell waves increasing up to about 2.0-2.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Accordingly, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant, during the naval and fishing activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

