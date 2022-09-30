CCPI-based inflation soars to 69.8% in September

CCPI-based inflation soars to 69.8% in September

September 30, 2022   03:44 pm

Headline inflation of Sri Lanka, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index has increased to 69.8% in September 2022 from 64.3% in August 2022.

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, this increase in Y-o-Y inflation was driven by the monthly increases of both Food and Non-Food categories.

Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 94.9% in September from 93.7% in August, while Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 57.6% in September from 50.2% in August.

 

CCPI-based Inflation in September 2022 by Ada Derana on Scribd

