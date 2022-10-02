Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

October 2, 2022   08:01 am

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm may occur at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.      

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai and up to 60-70 kmph from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Puttalam and Kankasanturai will be rough and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be very rough.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves about (2.5 m – 3.0 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and about (2.0 m – 2.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota and requested to be vigilant, in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Mannar via Colombo during next 24 hours.

