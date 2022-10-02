Russian parliament to consider legal steps to absorb Ukrainian regions

Russian parliament to consider legal steps to absorb Ukrainian regions

October 2, 2022   09:15 pm

(Reuters) - Russia’s parliament will consider on Monday bills and ratification treaties to absorb four Ukrainian regions, RIA Novosti news agency cited the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, as saying on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia’s annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony on Friday, promising Moscow would triumph in its “special military operation”.

Russia declared the annexations of the regions - including Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

Separately the Russian Constitutional Court ruled on Sunday that the “international treaties” on the incorporation of the four regions to be in compliance with the Russian constitution.

The court also said the transition period on integration would last until Jan. 1 2026.

Russian news agencies reported that Putin appointed senior lawmakers, Andrey Klishas and Pavel Krasheninnikov, as his representatives at parliament’s deliberations regarding the integration of the regions.

Interfax news agency, citing Krasheninnikov, said people in new territories will acquire Russian citizenship after the oath of allegiance, while the rouble will be the legal tender there, though settlements in Ukrainian hryvnias will be possible before Dec. 31 2022.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No change in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price drop (English)

No change in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price drop (English)

No change in three-wheeler fares despite petrol price drop (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets Australian High Commissioner (English)

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry meets Australian High Commissioner (English)

US envoy calls for improvement in investment framework (English)

US envoy calls for improvement in investment framework (English)

Special audit report on financial management and public debt control released (English)

Special audit report on financial management and public debt control released (English)

President Ranil meets the Bishop of Kurunegala

President Ranil meets the Bishop of Kurunegala

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Farmers say they are down in the dumps due to paddy prices

Farmers say they are down in the dumps due to paddy prices

Dean of Peradeniya Uni. reveals extent of ragging incidents and threats by student unions

Dean of Peradeniya Uni. reveals extent of ragging incidents and threats by student unions