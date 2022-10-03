Heroic police officer who foiled armed robbery promoted to SI

October 3, 2022   12:52 pm

Police Sergeant B.A. Buddhika Kumara who apprehended two bank robbers at Thambuttegama has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector of Police, according to Police Headquarters.

The incident occurred at around 2.00 p.m. on Monday (Sep. 26) while a businessman from Thambuttegama economic center was carrying approximately Rs. 22.3 million in cash to be deposited at a private bank in Thambuttegama.

As the businessman had arrived at the bank branch in his car, two masked men wearing motorcycle helmets to conceal their identities had arrived on a motorcycle and had robbed the two bags containing the cash from the victim after threatening him with a firearm.

However, as they were attempting to escape with the stolen cash, a police officer who was on duty nearby and had witnessed the incident had proceeded to act swiftly and intercept the suspects and attempted to apprehend them.

The robbers had then thrown chilli powder at the police officer in order to get away from him as he was wrestling with the suspects. Several people who were in the vicinity had then aided him to apprehend both suspects.

The police officer involved in the incident, Sergeant D.A.C. Buddhika Kumara attached to Thambuttegama Police, later told reporters that in addition to attacking him with chilli powder, the suspect wielding the firearm had also attempted to shoot him and that despite pulling the trigger the weapon had not discharged.

The two arrested suspects, aged 48 and 50, are said to be residents of the area while a 12-bore rifle, a bullet, a large knife and the motorcycle used by them were also taken into custody by the police.

Later, a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member of the Rajanganaya Pradeshiya Sabha was also arrested over the incident. He is accused of aiding and abetting the suspects involved in the robbery attempt.

