Cabinet gives nod to establish Food Policy Committee

October 4, 2022   11:58 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the memorandum submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe for the establishment of the ‘Food Policy Committee’ with a view to implementing a mechanism ensuring food security and nutrition.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the President, will be established with the participation of the heads of relevant institutions.

It is tasked with building trust among producers, traders as well as customers on monitoring the supply chains within the country as well as the short-term issues prevailing with regard to supply, prices and marketing, with a view to implementing the mechanism formally and efficiently and to implement other long-term programmes.

In a statement, the government said a multi-sector mechanism was implemented with the objective of formulating a strategy that aligns from the grassroots level to the upper level when taking decisions on ensuring food security as well as nutrition.

The said mechanism ensures the guidance as well as the supervision for the entire mechanism of essential food production and distribution and the capability of obtaining essential food rations for those liable to be discriminated within the society at various administrative levels, the statement read further.

