Two-day debate for second reading of 22nd Amendment draft bill

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold a two-day parliamentary debate will be held on the second reading of the 22nd Amendment Bill to the Constitution.

Accordingly, the debate will be taken up for debate on the 20th and 21st of October.

The committee meanwhile decided to take up the draft of Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2023 will be tabled in the parliament on the 18th of October.

On Thursday (Oct. 06), Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told the House that the second reading of 22nd Amendment Bill to the Constitution would be deferred.

Earlier, a two-day debate had been scheduled for the Amendment Bill on October 06 from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. and October 07 from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm.

The 22nd Amendment Bill to the Constitution was approved for its second reading at the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms held on Oct. 04. The meeting was headed by its chairman Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms.

Briefing those present in terms of the changes intended by the Amendment, the minister stated that amendments were made under the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution going beyond what was included in the Nineteenth Amendment to ensure democracy.

Accordingly, a salient feature is that under Article 41C the President shall appoint the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka subject to the approval of the Constitutional Council. This was not incorporated in the Nineteenth Amendment, the minister stated.

Furthermore, under the Nineteenth Amendment, the power for an Executive President to hold Defence, Mahaweli and Environment portfolios has been limited to Defence under the Twenty Second Amendment.