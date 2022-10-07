Champika appointed chairman of National Council sub-committee

October 7, 2022   05:22 pm

Member of Parliament Patali Champika Ranawaka was elected today (07) as the chairman of the National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization.

The first meeting of the said sub-committee was held today (07) in Parliament. The name of Patali Champika Ranawaka for the post of Chairman was proposed by Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, which was seconded by Mano Ganesan and Naseer Ahmed.

The committee members expressed their views on the measures that can be taken for the future economic security of the country, such as developing tea cultivation, increasing milk production, restructuring agriculture, fertilizer production, tourism industry, etc.

The members also agreed to discuss with experts in various fields and submit a report to the National Council on the 20th that includes economic development proposals related to each field.

Accordingly, the members agreed to call experts on foreign exchange issues, debt restructuring, as well as officials from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance before the committee on the 13th to get their views.

Also, it was decided to invite experts and relevant officials in the fields of food, health, transportation, energy etc.. to the committee on the 14th to get their opinions and suggestions.

The MPs also agreed to hold the next meeting of National Council sub-committee on identifying short- and medium-term programs related to economic stabilization on the 19th.

Minister Naseer Ahmed, State Ministers Sisira Jayakodi,  Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, and Members of Parliament  Vajira Abeywardena,  M. Rameswaran,  Mano Ganesan, A. L. M. Ataullah and  Rauff Hakeem and Assistant Secretary General of the Parliament Mr. Tikiri Jayathilaka, were  present. 

