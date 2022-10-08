Evening thundershowers likely in four provinces today

Evening thundershowers likely in four provinces today

October 8, 2022   07:37 am

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for evening thundershowers in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected in some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

COPE committee to look into coal tender

COPE committee to look into coal tender

COPE committee to look into coal tender

Publication of correct information will lead to stability - President (English)

Publication of correct information will lead to stability - President (English)

Debt restructuring, deep reform program critical to stabilize Sri Lankas economy: WB (English)

Debt restructuring, deep reform program critical to stabilize Sri Lankas economy: WB (English)

Members appointed to two sub-committees by National Council (English)

Members appointed to two sub-committees by National Council (English)

Sapugaskanda refinery to be closed due to forex shortage (English)

Sapugaskanda refinery to be closed due to forex shortage (English)

President instructs media secretaries to correct wrong opinions about govt decisions

President instructs media secretaries to correct wrong opinions about govt decisions

Parliament heats up as privileges issue raised against MP Harsha de Silva

Parliament heats up as privileges issue raised against MP Harsha de Silva

More information uncovered regarding fraudster Thilini Priyamali who duped businessman and monks

More information uncovered regarding fraudster Thilini Priyamali who duped businessman and monks