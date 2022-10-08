Evening thundershowers likely in four provinces today

Atmospheric conditions are favourable for evening thundershowers in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected in some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota. The wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.