Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning in several areas

October 8, 2022   02:43 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Uva, Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather advisory issued earlier.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm may occur in some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, temporary localized strong winds can be expected during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department advised the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

