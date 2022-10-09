Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.