Sri Lankan man swims 7 nautical miles in sea to reach India coast, detained

October 10, 2022   12:24 am

A Sri Lankan national was detained at the Mandapam camp in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday after he entered India clandestinely fleeing from the Island nation, Indian media reported.

The 24-year-old man has been identified as Hassan Khan hailing from Mannar in Sri Lanka. Speaking to the interrogators after being caught, he said he had jumped off an illegal boat after the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted and swam across the Palk Bay for seven nautical miles to reach Dhanushkodi, the last sea point of India.

Khan had set sail along with five others on a boat and when the Navy intercepted, he feared for his life and jumped off into the sea to flee, the report said.

“Local fishermen found him struggling in the high seas and informed the Marine Police, who picked him up and detained him at Mandapam for questioning,” a police officer said.

Incidentally, the family of five that had managed to continue their boat journey after Khan jumped off, had reached the shore on Friday itself and was unaware of his fate.

--Agencies

