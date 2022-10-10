Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 10, 2022   08:08 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night, it said.

Heavy showers about 100mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Batticaloa via Trincomalee. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambanthota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Commissioner General of Excise on the drug menace targeting school children

Commissioner General of Excise on the drug menace targeting school children

Commissioner General of Excise on the drug menace targeting school children

Objections raised over gazette extending retirement age only for specialist doctors

Objections raised over gazette extending retirement age only for specialist doctors

Paddy farmers issue warning to politicians

Paddy farmers issue warning to politicians

We are making young leaders who don't steal and murder - Chandrika Kumaratunga

We are making young leaders who don't steal and murder - Chandrika Kumaratunga

President backs 'Jana Sabha' system proposed by former Speaker

President backs 'Jana Sabha' system proposed by former Speaker

Buwaneka Aluwihare takes oath as Acting Chief Justice (English)

Buwaneka Aluwihare takes oath as Acting Chief Justice (English)

Several arrested during Aragalaya commemoration at Galle Face (English)

Several arrested during Aragalaya commemoration at Galle Face (English)

Sri Lanka sees increase in workers remittances in Sep (English)

Sri Lanka sees increase in workers remittances in Sep (English)