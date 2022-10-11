Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75 mm expected in three provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in coastal areas of the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.