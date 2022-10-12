Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 12, 2022   08:36 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

