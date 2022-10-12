Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning in five provinces

October 12, 2022   03:49 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely in parts of Uva, Eastern, Northern, North-central and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology said weather advisory issued earlier.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected in some parts of these areas.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

