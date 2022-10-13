Court issues warrant to arrest Sanath Nishantha
October 13, 2022 10:48 am
The Court of Appeal today (Oct. 13) issued a warrant for the arrest of State Minister Sanath Nishantha for failing to appear before the court over contempt of court charges.
