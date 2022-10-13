Court issues warrant to arrest Sanath Nishantha

Court issues warrant to arrest Sanath Nishantha

October 13, 2022   10:48 am

The Court of Appeal today (Oct. 13) issued a warrant for the arrest of State Minister Sanath Nishantha for failing to appear before the court over contempt of court charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt suppressing people to fulfil IMF conditions - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Housing project planned to mark 75th Independence Day

Restaurant owners say food crisis has exacerbated

Restaurant owners say food crisis has exacerbated

'Leave No One Behind': Welfare benefit fast track program receives 2.3 Mn applications (English)

'Leave No One Behind': Welfare benefit fast track program receives 2.3 Mn applications (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever agrivoltaic power plant declared open (English)

Police advised to take steps to prevent using children as shields in demonstrations (English)

Police advised to take steps to prevent using children as shields in demonstrations (English)

IMF cuts 2023 global growth forecast, says worst yet to come (English)

IMF cuts 2023 global growth forecast, says worst yet to come (English)

Investigators take Thilini Priyamali to four locations including WTC

Investigators take Thilini Priyamali to four locations including WTC