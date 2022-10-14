UK finance minister Kwarteng sacked after tax cuts spark outrage

UK finance minister Kwarteng sacked after tax cuts spark outrage

October 14, 2022   05:26 pm

(Reuters) - Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on Friday, as the government’s massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil.

Kwarteng is no longer chancellor of the exchequer, the BBC said. The Times newspaper reported earlier that Kwarteng was expected to be sacked.

His sacking makes Kwarteng Britain’s shortest serving chancellor since 1970, and his successor would be the UK’s fourth finance minister in as many months as the nation grapples with a cost-of-living crisis.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rajanganaya farmers decide to turn down organic fertilizer

Rajanganaya farmers decide to turn down organic fertilizer

Prof. Rohana Lakshman says number of beggars increased due to food insecurity

Prof. Rohana Lakshman says number of beggars increased due to food insecurity

Several areas inundated after downpours; landslide risks in 3 districts

Several areas inundated after downpours; landslide risks in 3 districts

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.14

Ahungalla drive-by shooting suspect dies in police shoot-out

Ahungalla drive-by shooting suspect dies in police shoot-out

Easter attacks: Proceedings of a case against Maithripala deferred

Easter attacks: Proceedings of a case against Maithripala deferred

Paris Club awaiting response from China, India on Sri Lanka debt talks coordination

Paris Club awaiting response from China, India on Sri Lanka debt talks coordination