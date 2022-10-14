Application deadline for Leave No One Behind welfare benefits program extended

The closing date for the acceptance of the applications to identify the families and individuals who require benefits under welfare benefits program initiated on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe under the theme of ‘Leave No One Behind’ has been extended for October 28.

Earlier, the Welfare Benefit Board had announced October 15 as the application deadline.

Accordingly, the opportunity still remains open for those who are expecting subsidies and yet failed to submit their applications, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The Welfare Benefit Board has emphasized that it is mandatory for all families or individuals receiving benefits under Samurdhi, Elderly Persons, Disabled Persons and Kidney Disease Assistance Program and people who are on the waiting list expecting subsidies to submit their applications under the new project.

The relevant application form can be downloaded from the official website of the Welfare Benefits Board (www.wbb.gov.lk).

The duly filled application should be submitted to the respective Divisional Secretariat with the authorization of the relevant officers mentioned in the application. For further detail 0112151481 or the hotline 1919 can be contacted.

According to the PMD, as of October 14, a total of 2.4 million applications have been received by Social Services Divisions at the Divisional Secretariats across the island and 1,083,724 applications out of them have already been entered into the system. It is estimated that 3.9 million families would apply for this social welfare program, the PMD said further.