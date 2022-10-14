Coastal Line train schedule revised from Oct 20

The schedule of trains operating on the Coastal Line in the morning will be revised with effect from October 20, the Department of Railways says.

The Coastal Line train schedule was initially slated to be revised on October 13. However, it was later decided to postpone the implementation of the amended timetable until the move is properly communicated to the general public.

However, the revised train schedule for the Coastal Line was announced by the Railways Department today.

In a press release, the General Manager of Railways said the schedule of the trains operating on the Coastal Line in the evening would also be revised in the future.

According to Mr. W.A.D.S. Gunasinghe, the rails on the Coastal Line need to be urgently replaced as the current tracks are in a state of disrepair. This situation forced the Railways Department to impose temporary speed limits on trains up and running on the Coastal Line, he explained.

Against this backdrop, the number of commuters doubled recently, leading to train delays due to overcrowding, the Railways General Manager said further.

Taking these into consideration, the Railways Department decided to amend the schedule for the trains operating on the Coastal Line from October 20, Mr. Gunasinghe added.