Heavy rainfall above 100mm expected in three provinces

October 15, 2022   07:35 am

As the low-level atmospheric disturbance still persists in the vicinity of the island, cloudy skies are expected in most parts of the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected in some places.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo.  Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

