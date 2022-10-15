Minister reveals plans for $100 Mn Indian credit line extended for rooftop solars

October 15, 2022   07:20 pm

The credit line of USD 100 million extended by the government of India to install rooftop solar panels will be utilized to equip selected institutions, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, the Indian credit line will be used to install solar panels at schools, universities, education institutes, hospitals, district and divisional secretariats, state buildings and religious institutes, he said further.

The lawmaker stated this following a progress review meeting with the officials of the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

State Minister of Power & Energy D.V. Chanaka also attended the said meeting.

