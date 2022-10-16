Heavy rains expected to continue in several provinces

October 16, 2022   07:51 am

The current heavy rains are expected to continue, due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone located in the vicinity of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone or ITCZ is the region where the Northern Hemispheric wind and the Southern Hemispheric wind converge.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

