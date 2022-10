Appropriation Bill for 2023 to be presented tomorrow

First Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2023 is scheduled to be presented to the parliament tomorrow (October 17, 2022).

This was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held previously under the chairmanship of Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

From October 18th to 21st time is allotted from 9.30 am to 10.30 for Questions and Oral Answers.

Meanwhile it was decided to hold the debate on the Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on the 18th of October.

Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Government, the Secretary General said.

The Committee also decided to take into debate 6 Bills presented by the Ministry of Justice on October 19th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm.

Accordingly, Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs’ (Amendment) Bill, Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Powers of Attorney Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Wills Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Registration of Documents (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Frauds Ordinance (Amendment) bill are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

From 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm time has been set aside for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On October 20th and 21st from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, the Second Reading debate on the Twenty- Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill is scheduled to be held.

Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Opposition.

Furthermore, a vote is scheduled to be held at the end of the debate on the Second Reading on the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill, which will be held on the 21st of October until 5.30 p.m.