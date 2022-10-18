Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected in Matara, Puttalam, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas around the Island. Heavy showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.