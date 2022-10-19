Parts of the island to receive heavy rains of about 100 mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm may be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Jaffna districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected over the western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the sea areas around the Island.

Heavy showers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times and the other sea areas may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.