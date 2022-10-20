Met. Dept says slight enhancement in rainy conditions expected

Slight enhancement of rainy conditions can be expected today and tomorrow in comparison to yesterday, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm may be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills and in Southern Province.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will take place over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be Westerly and wind speed will be 25-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be rough at times and from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.