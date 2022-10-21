Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

October 21, 2022   12:16 am

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage.

Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) about 62 kilometers (39 miles) south-southwest of Boca Chica, Panama, off the country’s Pacific coast.

Source: AP

--Agencies

