Heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 21, 2022   08:22 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or at night.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be Westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle and Matara will be rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

