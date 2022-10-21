Sri Lankan security forces couldnt pay training fees to India: MoS Defence

Sri Lankan security forces couldnt pay training fees to India: MoS Defence

October 21, 2022   09:22 am

Emphasising on the need to attain self-reliance, India’s Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt said Sri Lanka was in such a bad economic crisis that its security forces were unable to pay the nominal fees for training exercises in India.

Bhatt, who was speaking at a session on ‘AatmaNirbharta in Defence R&D – Synergistic Approach’ at the DefExpo at Gandhinagar on Thursday, also hailed India’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. All students, along with their pet animals, who were stuck in the crossfire were rescued safely due to India’s position, he said.

Citing the Sri Lankan example to show the damage a dependent democratic country can suffer, Bhatt said, “When the management (of a country) is not right, it becomes like Sri Lanka… owing to the poor economic situation, they had to ask for aid (from other countries). The saddest part was their (Sri Lanka) Army officers who came for training (in India) did not even have the means to pay for the nominal fee. They requested that the fee be adjusted this year and (said) would pay next year when they may have the money.”

Stressing on being ‘AatmaNirbhar’ (self-reliant) as a nation, a feat that he claimed India has achieved in “every arena”, Bhatt said, “Our economic situation is so strong that we can feed ourselves comfortably for a year (if faced with a crisis). We have become self-reliant in every arena and it is not a small thing. If God wills, we will lead the world.”

Referring to India’s position during the Russia-Ukraine war, the Union minister said, “We evacuated so many people. Usually in war situations even the rescuers can be affected but…. we brought 22,500 students safely with their pet dogs and cats back here to India.”

Source: The Indian Express

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Parliament to vote on 22nd Amendment to Constitution today

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Hesha Withanage on why govt MPs are afraid of holding elections

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

Everyone should work together to overcome the economic crisis - PM

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

CBSL chief says Sri Lanka has no alternative other than IMF; defends tax reforms (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)

Itukama Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund winds up (English)

President Ranil, the right person to get Sri Lanka out of crisis situation: Donald Lu (English)

President Ranil, the right person to get Sri Lanka out of crisis situation: Donald Lu (English)

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill inconsistent with Constitution - Speaker informs parliament (English)

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill inconsistent with Constitution - Speaker informs parliament (English)

Parliament begins debate on second reading of 22nd Amendment draft bill

Parliament begins debate on second reading of 22nd Amendment draft bill