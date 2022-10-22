Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces

October 22, 2022   08:01 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm may be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palaces in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be North-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

