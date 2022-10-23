Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 9 wickets in T20 World Cup

October 23, 2022   12:59 pm

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by nine wickets in a T20 World Cup match at the Bellerive Oval, on Sunday.

Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 with Harry Tector top-scoring with a 42-ball 45 and Paul Stirling hitting a 25-ball 34.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs, riding on Kusal Mendis’s unbeaten 43-ball 68. Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31 not out) also made useful contributions.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.

Brief Score:
Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19). Sri Lanka: 133 for 1 in 15 overs (Kusal Mendis 68 not out; Gareth Delany 1/28).

 

Source - PTI

-Agencies

