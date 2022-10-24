Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm may be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be westerly or South-westerly. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at timesin the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.