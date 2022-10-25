Prevailing showery condition expected to reduce - Met. Dept.

October 25, 2022   07:09 am

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to reduce to some extent, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of Showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the sea areas around the Island. 

Winds will be Westerly or South-westerly in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

