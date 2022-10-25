US high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

US high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

October 25, 2022   10:53 am

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday, killing two people and injuring seven others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city’s police commissioner said.

No motive for the gun violence was immediately apparent, but Police Commissioner Mike Sack told an early evening news conference the assailant may have suffered from mental illness.

Students fleeing from the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School as police arrived on the scene told officers the shooter was armed with a rifle, Sack said.

Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect after storming the school, and he was shot dead, ending the rampage about 15 minutes after the first calls for help came in at about 9:10 a.m., the commissioner said.

The suspect was identified as Orlando Harris, 19, who graduated from high school last year and had no previous criminal history, Sack told reporters.

“There are suspicions that there may have been some mental illness that he was experiencing. We’re working on developing that information right now,” he said.

A 61-year-old teacher and a 16-year-old girl were killed, Sack said. Four other teenagers suffered gunshot wounds and three more youths sustained other injuries in the pandemonium.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper, citing relatives, identified the teacher as Jean Kuczka, who taught health and physical education.

“While on paper we might have nine victims ... we have hundreds of others,” Sack said. “Everyone who survived this is going to take home trauma.”

The bloodshed marked a rash of U.S. school shootings that have left dozens dead and wounded this year alone. One of the deadliest took place in May when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.

Sack declined to say how the suspect in Monday’s shooting gained entry to the school, attended by about 380 students, though he said doors to the building had been locked, slowing down his ability to get inside.

The high school had seven security officers on site and metal detectors, a school official told the news conference. The security officers were not armed, according to Sack.

A math teacher, David Williams, told the Post-Dispatch that the school principal alerted staff and students over the public address system with the code phrase for a school shooter. He described hearing multiple shots outside his classroom, adding that a window in his classroom door was shot out.

In the Uvalde rampage in May, police and other law enforcement officers were castigated for waiting more than an hour before confronting the shooter, who was locked inside a pair of adjoining classrooms with students and teachers. The suspect in that case entered the school building through an unlocked door.


Source: Reuters
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Harsha slams increasing tax on exporters to 30%

Harsha slams increasing tax on exporters to 30%

Harsha slams increasing tax on exporters to 30%

Nimal Siripala says hes still a member of SLFP

Nimal Siripala says hes still a member of SLFP

Therell be divisions in SLPP as 22A is passed - Vasudeva

Therell be divisions in SLPP as 22A is passed - Vasudeva

Possibility of further reduction of gas prices - Litro chairman (English)

Possibility of further reduction of gas prices - Litro chairman (English)

President requests all to unite around the light of Deepavali to rebuild country (English)

President requests all to unite around the light of Deepavali to rebuild country (English)

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm (English)

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm (English)

Annual taxes on casinos and betting centers increased (English)

Annual taxes on casinos and betting centers increased (English)

'Warning issued over heavy rains and rough seas due to cyclone 'Sitrang'

'Warning issued over heavy rains and rough seas due to cyclone 'Sitrang'