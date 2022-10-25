WhatsApp down: Users complain of disruption in services

WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta, is currently facing issues in multiple countries.

According to reports, WhatsApp users from around the world including Sri Lanka have complained that they are unable to send and receive messages on the platform widely used for quick texting.

Reportedly, the outage has affected both personal chats and group chats.

According to the service status website Down Detector, more than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour.