Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

October 26, 2022   08:27 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the sea areas around the Island. 

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

