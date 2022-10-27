Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

October 27, 2022   07:09 am

Several spells of Showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Hambantota districts during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate.

