New fully equipped hospital at Biyagama under Wellness Village concept

A discussion on the acquisition of land for the construction of a new hospital under the ‘Wellness Village’ concept, adjacent to the Biyagama Hospital, was held today (27) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Presidential Adviser on Climate Change, Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene.

Based on the concept of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the ‘Wellness Village’ concept is being implemented for the first time in Sri Lanka to promote “Medical Tourism”.

This fully equipped hospital with all facilities on par with international standards is to be constructed mainly targeting foreign tourists.

Having looked into the plans of the hospital, Mr Ruwan Wijewardene instructed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process.

Opposition Leader of the Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha – Prasanna Sampath, President’s Additional Secretary – Chandima Wickramasinghe, President’s Senior Coordinating Secretary – K.P. Dayaratne, Presidential Coordinating Secretary – Rajitha Abeygunasekara, Health Ministry Additional Secretary – Chandraratne Pallegama, Biyagama Divisional Secretary -Chandima Suriyaarachchi and several others attended the discussion.