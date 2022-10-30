President appreciates India and its expats for assistance to Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his gratitude to India and its expat community for their assistance to Sri Lanka during the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

He said India and Sri Lanka are two sides of a coin. Both countries have their differences in culture and religion. However, there are commonalities. ‘Diwali’ is one of the commonalities that we all enjoy, said President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President made these remarks while addressing the gathering at the Diwali celebrations organized by Colombo Expats Cultural Association (CECA) at the Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo, yesterday (29).

Diwali is an occasion that naturally brings everyone together to meet with family and friends, he said.

The President commended CECA for organizing such an event and he also appreciated their commitment and assistance towards Sri Lanka in a moment of darkness to light up the lives of underprivileged children during the pandemic and crisis situation.

The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, First Lady Prof. Mithree Wickramasinghe, Mrs. Baglay, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, President of CECA Capt. A. Banerjee and several other officials attended the event.