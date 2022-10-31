Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery conditions are expected to enhance over the island, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Mannar, Kankasanturai and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

There is a higher chance of the occurrence of thundershowers in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, and Puttalam due to the development of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the aforementioned sea areas since there can be temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas during thundershowers.