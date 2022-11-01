Advisory for heavy rain over most parts of the island

Showery conditions are expected to continue further due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Issuing an advisory for heavy rain, it said that showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the afternoon or night.

Showers will occur in Northern, Western and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Heavy showers above 150mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Northern provinces and heavy showers above 100mm can be expected elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to westerly in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

There is a higher chance of the occurrence of thundershowers in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, and Puttalam due to the development of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the aforementioned sea areas since there can be temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas during thundershowers.